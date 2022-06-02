ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Alexander Romario Jesuraj from FC Goa

Bengaluru, June 2: Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj from Indian Super League (ISL) rivals FC on a multi-year deal.
The 25-year-old was one of the six first-team players released by the Gaurs following the end of their contracts on May 31.
The Dindagul native has two I-League titles (one each with Chennai City FC and Mohun Bagan) under his belt in his impressive career so far.
He will now feature for his home ISL club from the upcoming season, a CFC media release said.
Named after Brazilian World Cup-winning legend Romario, Jesuraj is regarded as an exciting Indian talent. He was part of the India Under-13 camp and started his senior career with Arrows FC in the Chennai Premier Division at 17.
Making rapid strides, he then moved to Chennai City FC in 2017 with whom he made I-League debut and was a vital cog in the team's title-winning campaign in 2019, netting twice and providing as many assists in 19 matches.
Jesuraj will look to replicate that brilliant performance for the Marina Machans on his return to his home state.
"I feel very happy and delighted to sign for Chennaiyin FC. It's very special for me as this is my home team. It'll also be special for me to play in front of Tamil Nadu fans. I'll do everything I can on the pitch to support the team," said Jesuraj, who has played 89 matches in his six years of professional career, which also includes eight goals and seven assists.
After spending two years with The Lions, Jesuraj was handed an ISL contract by FC Goa, but was sent on loan to Mohun Bagan, where he lifted his second I-League title in 2020. On his return to the Goan club from loan, he earned his debut in the ISL season 7 against Bengaluru FC.
Scoring his maiden ISL goal against NorthEast United and also assisting on four occasions, Jesuraj made 21 appearances for the Gaurs in that season. He won the 2021 Durand Cup with them, scoring one goal from five games and also appeared in five AFC Champions League matches for the club.
In the last ISL season, Jesuraj played nine matches and scored twice for FC Goa.
"Romario brings versatility and experience to our ranks. He played a pivotal role in Chennai City and Mohun Bagan's title winning run in the I-League.
And being a Tamil Nadu player himself, he'll be well aware of the responsibilities that come with representing a team from the state. We're truly delighted to have him in the Chennaiyin family," said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.
Jesuraj becomes CFC's second summer signing in as many days following Vincy Barreto, who was roped in from Kerala Blasters.
ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Vincy Barretto from Kerala Blasters
CFC have already signed star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa for a fresh two-year deal.
And now with the addition of Barretto and Jesuraj, the club will look to promote young Indian talents and build a strong squad for the upcoming ISL season.
ISL Transfer Watch: Anirudh Thapa signs two-year contract extension with Chennaiyin FC
In the 2021-22 ISL season, CFC finished eighth in the table and failed to make it to the play-offs.
They started the ISL season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways with ex India international Sabir Pasha taking over on an interim basis.