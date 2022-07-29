ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Marc Valiente from Sporting Gijon

Bengaluru, July 29: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa have completed the signing of Spanish defender Marc Valiente from Sporting Gijon.
Having penned a one-year deal with the Gaurs, the 35-year-old will represent them till the summer of 2023.
"I'm really excited to start this new chapter in my career. It's an opportunity for me to live new experiences," Valiente told fcgoa.in
"Carlos Pena (FC Goa coach) was the biggest influence in my decision. He told me everything about his plan as a head coach and also about the club. I also had some chats with Alvaro (Vazquez), having shared the dressing room with both in the past. It was comforting to have him in my team as he is an amazing player and person.
"I think we have to be ambitious and our aim is to be at the top. And I believe we've the squad to be so. I've followed the FC Goa style of football and I absolutely love it. To play this kind of attacking football, a defender has to be concentrating all the time, ready for a counterattack. I love to play this style of football."
The Barcelona-born Valiente took his baby steps into football at FC Barcelona. He spent over eight years at their famed academy La Masia, being club captain for most of its youth sides.
During this stint he played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Thiago Motta, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Victor Valdes, Sergio Busquets, Pedro and Pena among others.
His first team debut happened in November 2006, when Barca took on CF Badalona in the Copa del Rey. During this period, he was also playing regularly in the Segunda Division with Barcelona B.
In 2008, the centre-back moved to Sevilla and played for their B team in Segunda B in his first season with them. Soon, the first team came calling for him and he made his La Liga debut on November 21, 2009 in 2-1 win over CD Tenerife.
Sevilla also gave Valiente his first taste of club silverware, with him winning the Copa del Rey 2009-10 title with them.
The same year, he re-united with Pena at Real Valladolid. The duo played together at the club for five seasons, also earning a promotion from the Segunda Division to La Liga in their second year together.
Stints at Maccabi Haifa (Israel), KAS Eupen (Belgium) and Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) followed for Valiente, who also lifted the Israel State Cup (with Maccabi) and the Serbian Cup (with Partizan) in the process. In 2019, he returned to Spain and signed with Sporting Gijon.
Valiente was a part of the Real Valladolid side that famously beat Barcelona and drew against Real Madrid in the 2013-14 season, and has played 438 matches overall in his 16-year-old senior club career.
FC Goa's Director of Football Ravi Puskar welcomed Valiente on board, "Marc is a high quality player who comes in with significant playing experience at a very high level throughout his career. He's an ideal fit for our style of football. He's extremely good with the ball and building out from the back and in our style of play, that's a fundamental requirement of the center-backs."