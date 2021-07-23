Sancho to Man Utd: Pogba, Maguire and the Red Devils' other most expensive signings

Manchester, July 23: Jadon Sancho's long-awaited move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United has finally been completed.
The 21-year-old England international arrives at Old Trafford having scored 50 goals and provided 57 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga side.
He became the first Englishman to reach at least 10 assists for three straight seasons in Europe's top-five leagues since former United star David Beckham, who achieved the feat between 1997-98 and 2000-01.
The €85million (£72.9million) fee makes him the fourth most expensive signing in the Red Devils' history.
Here, Stats Perform looks at how the rest of the top five fared at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba - £94.5m from Juventus, August 2016
Four years after letting him leave Old Trafford on a free transfer United paid Juventus a then world-record fee to bring the France international back to the club.
There have been moments of brilliance during his second stint, but he remains a source of much frustration for United fans, who believe he should deliver the kind of displays he does when playing for his country more often at club level.
His cause has also not been helped by the continued public utterances from his agent, Mino Raiola, that he wants to leave the club, with Real Madrid considered a likely destination.
Pogba – who enjoyed a fine Euro 2020 for France before they were knocked out in the last 16 by Switzerland – is now into the final 12 months of his contract at United and could well start the 2021-22 season elsewhere if a club comes in with an attractive offer.
Harry Maguire - £78.3m from Leicester City, July 2019
Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when United paid £78.3m to Leicester City for his services.
He has been a robust, if unspectacular, presence at the heart of the Red Devils’ backline since then, playing in 71 consecutive league games following his move until an ankle injury against Aston Villa on May 9 ended his 2020-21 campaign early.
Despite missing the last four games of the season, Maguire ranked second in the Premier League for aerial challenges won (135), fifth for duels won (203) and sixth and seventh respectively for interceptions (60) and recoveries (199).
He was one of England's stars during their stunning Euro 2020 run and will surely arrive back at Old Trafford ahead of the 2021-22 campaign with a spring in his step.
Romelu Lukaku - £76.23m from Everton, July 2017
The Belgium international was the first-choice striker for the best part of 18 months under Jose Mourinho after United stole in ahead of Chelsea to sign him from Everton.
He scored 27 goals in all competitions in his first campaign, but the Portuguese coach's successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred the more mobile and agile Marcus Rashford to lead the line.
Lukaku still managed to make an impact during his second season, scoring twice in United's famous Champions League turnaround away to Paris Saint-Germain in March, but his tally in all competitions was down to 15.
He completed a move to Italian giants Inter in 2019 and played a significant role in their 2020-21 title win.
Angel Di Maria - £67.5m from Real Madrid, August 2014
After four hugely successful years at Los Blancos, Di Maria was expected to light up the Premier League.
A glorious chip against Leicester City early in the season suggested he would do just that, but things fell away dramatically for the Argentina international after that.
He left for Paris Saint-Germain after one disappointing season in which he found the back of the net just four times across all competitions.