James comes in for James at Wigan!

Kolkata, June 29: English Championship club Wigan Athletic has decided to release their 24-year-old defender Reece James at the end of his three-year contract on June 30.
In his place, they have interestingly signed Chelsea's 18-year-old right-back and his namesake Reece James on a season long loan from Stamford Bridge.
The younger James has played at youth levels for England's national team. He was part of the England team that won the Under-19 European Championship and the 2017 Toulon Tournament.
James was crowned the Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year in the last season for his impressive performances. His brilliant performances helped Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup, Under-18 Premier League and U-18 Premier League Cup in the last season.
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook expresses delighted on James’s signing, "Reece is a really exciting young player and we're delighted to get him here to Wigan Athletic for his first loan away from Chelsea. In my time with the club, right back is an area we have been short at times and competition is really healthy for the squad. To get Reece in to compete in that area is good for us.”
Talking about his signing with the last season’s League One champions, James also sounded excited, "There were some different options available. I chose to come to Wigan Athletic because it's a great club and I'm looking forward to playing my part. I've been watching the team play for a while now and I was very impressed by what the team achieved last season in winning League One.
"I really like the way the manager has the boys playing football, for any young player it's an attractive style to want to fit into. I like the way the gaffer works here and he's been very good with me through the whole process of signing on loan."
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends