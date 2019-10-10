Football
Maddison withdraws from England squad due to illness

By Ryan Benson
James Maddison
The wait for a first senior England cap for James Maddison goes on, as the Leicester City midfielder has returned home because of illness.

London, October 10: James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad due to illness, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed.

Attacking midfielder Maddison has enjoyed a sparkling start to the 2019-20 season with Leicester City and was expected to make his England debut in the upcoming internationals against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The 22-year-old's form has been so impressive that strong transfer links with Manchester United and other clubs have started to circulate.

But his wait for a first senior England cap must continue and he will return to Leicester.

Gareth Southgate has opted against calling up a replacement, as he did when Everton's Fabian Delph withdrew because of a hamstring injury on Monday, leaving him with a 23-man squad for the two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

England face the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday, before travelling to Sofia three days later.

Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
