Football Joao Felix Impresses With Hat-Trick In Al-Nassr's Dominant Pro League Opening Win In his Saudi Pro League debut, Joao Felix scored a hat-trick leading Al-Nassr to a commanding 5-0 victory over Al-Taawoun. The match highlighted Al-Nassr's title ambitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Joao Felix made a spectacular entrance in the Saudi Pro League, netting a hat-trick to guide Al-Nassr to a commanding 5-0 win against Al-Taawoun. Kingsley Coman also scored on his debut, and Cristiano Ronaldo contributed to the victory, propelling Jorge Jesus' team to the top of the early standings.

Al-Nassr quickly took the lead when Joao Felix scored in the seventh minute. Angelo set him up, and Felix delivered with a precise left-footed shot into the far corner. Despite this early advantage, they couldn't extend their lead in the first half.

The second half saw Al-Nassr double their lead just nine minutes after resuming play. A handball by Waleed Al Ahmad resulted in a penalty, which Ronaldo converted by sending Abdulquddus Atiah the wrong way from 12 yards.

Coman secured the win shortly after by capitalising on Nawaf Al Aqidi's long pass. He headed it over the goalkeeper and into the net. Joao Felix then added two more goals, one with a brilliant shot into the top-right corner in the 67th minute and another tap-in three minutes before full-time after Ronaldo's deflected cross hit the bar.

After trailing champions Al-Ittihad by 13 points last season, Al-Nassr showcased their title aspirations with an impressive attacking performance. They recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 2.46 from 21 shots compared to Al-Taawoun's mere 0.11 from four attempts.

Joao Felix was instrumental in this victory, scoring three times from five shots, four of which were on target. He also created three opportunities during the match, second only to Angelo's four for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's Continued Influence

Cristiano Ronaldo continued to make his mark since joining the Pro League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been involved in more goals than any other player in this period, with 91 contributions (75 goals and 16 assists), making him also the top scorer.

This emphatic win sets a strong tone for Al-Nassr as they aim for success this season. Their performance highlighted both individual brilliance and team cohesion, signalling their intent to challenge for honours.