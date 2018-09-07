Joe Gomez has been the most influential player of Liverpool this season-paul-merson

London, September 7: Liverpool experienced a great start to the Premier League campaign this season and according to Sky Sports' football pundit Paul Merson, Joe Gomez has been the most impressive player of the Reds so far.
Liverpool won all their four games and sit on top of the League table having a superior goal difference to Chelsea and Watford. Liverpool's attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have impressed the previous season. But this season, their defence has been a big success.
Former Arsenal player Merson has praised the performance of the 21-year-old English defender for Liverpool in the first four matches. The pair of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been an integral part of Liverpool so far.
"Of course we all talk about Van Dijk, just how dominant he is and that a lot of their attacks are off the back of him winning that first contact," Merson told in Sky Sports.
"Gomez being alongside him; what a player for him to learn from. He's raw, but has out-and-out pace. I'm so impressed with Gomez, the balance of the team is so much better now, with so much pace, they can defend one-versus-one, because at times they are going to have to," he said.
Gomez was getting the opportunity in the first team of Liverpool from the beginning of the season as the other two top centre backs - Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip - are injured. But Gomez was able to prove his worth. Following his good performance for Liverpool, Gomez has been selected to the English national side which will face Spain in the UEFA Nation's League on Saturday (September 8).
The academy player of Charlton Athletic has joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2015-16 season for £4.9 million. Gomez was able to make only five appearances for the Reds in the Premier League in his first season. In the previous season, Jurgen Klopp has used him rotationally with the other centre backs of Liverpool. After gaining the experience of Premier League football in the previous two seasons, the time has probably come for Gomez to deliver his best for the team.