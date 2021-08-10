John Stones signs new five-year deal at Man City

Manchester, August 10: England defender John Stones has signed a new five-year contract at Manchester City, committing him to the Premier League champions until June 2026.
Stones joined City from Everton in 2016 for £47.5million, becoming one of Pep Guardiola's first major signings at the Etihad Stadium.
It has not always been plain sailing for the 27-year-old, however, and struggles for form and fitness during 2019-20 saw him fall out of the reckoning at international level, while Guardiola conceded he could leave the club.
Had Eric Garcia not opted to run his contract down in order to join Barcelona on a free transfer, that might well have been the case, but Stones stayed to forge an impressive partnership with new arrival Ruben Dias in central defence as City claimed their third Premier League title in four seasons.
Guardiola's men also lifted a fourth consecutive EFL Cup - the Wembley winner against Tottenham scored by Aymeric Laporte, who was dislodged as a first-choice selection by Stones during the 2020-21 campaign - and the Barnsley-born centre-back has won eight major honours overall during his five seasons in Manchester.
Stones' form earned a recall from England boss Gareth Southgate and he was an ever-present as the Three Lions plotted a path to the final of Euro 2020.
"I couldn't be happier. I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus," Stones said, before hailing Guardiola's influence upon his development.
"Working with the manager is a dream. He has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day.
"The success we've had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning.
"This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions."
City's director of football Txiki Begiristain paid tribute to "an exceptional footballer and a fantastic defender".
"We knew when we signed him that we were getting a talented centre-back, but he has really matured in his five years here and, as we saw last season, is at the top of his game right now," he said.
"John has been an important part of our recent success and we believe he can continue to help us achieve our goals, so for him to commit his best years to us is a major boost for the club."
Across Stones' 35 appearances in all competitions last season, when the club also reached the final of the Champions League, City kept 19 clean sheets and conceded only 16 times with him on the field.
His 2,865 minutes played were Stones' most since his first season with City in 2016-17 (3,020). By comparison, there were eight clean sheets and 43 goals conceded in 39 outings across that trophy-less campaign.
Stones made five errors leading to shots, three of which were goals in that initial season. Last year, that fell to two shots and a solitary goal.
Perhaps taking his cues from Dias, Stones' 24 blocks in 2020-21 were his most in a single season at City, while 32 tackles and 146 recoveries were above his average numbers over the past five seasons.