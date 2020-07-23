Football
Henderson: Amazing moment to lift Premier League trophy on the Kop

By Peter Thompson
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts Premier League trophy
Liverpool, July 23: Jordan Henderson savoured the "amazing" experience of lifting the Premier League trophy on the Kop after Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 in an Anfield thriller.

The Reds finally got their hands on the silverware on Wednesday (July 22), almost a month after ending their 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

There were no fans inside the stadium to watch Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish present captain Henderson with the trophy, but that certainly did not spoil the party.

Midfielder Henderson, who is sidelined with a knee injury, said it was extra special to dethrone Manchester City after coming so close last year.

"Walking up there was amazing. The lads deserved their moment. Thankfully, the families were up there watching, that was a big thing for us. It's been an amazing season, to crown it off like that was special," the England international told Sky Sports.

"The start was really good and from there we just grew and grew as the season went on. We were stronger, more confident, more ruthless, really.

"We found a way to win on so many occasions and that was down to mentality. The lads have been great all season and deserve what they are getting now."

He added: "To get 97 points last year and not win was hard to take. We reacted a few weeks later, won the Champions League and then started the season a few weeks later with unfinished business.

"It's been an amazing season and I am so thankful to be part of this club and team that has won the Premier League after 30 years.

"Winning the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. That's why you join Liverpool, you want to win trophies, the expectations are so high.

"When you come as a young player it was so difficult, but it has been a process, a journey that doesn't happen overnight. It's been five years since the gaffer came in and every single player has been a part of that journey."

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United for their final game of the season on Sunday knowing a win will take them to 99 points.

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
