Liverpool captain Henderson wins FWA Footballer of the Year award

London, July 24: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers' Association's (FWA) Footballer of the Year.
The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare, ending a 30-year wait for their 19th top-flight championship.
Playing arguably the best football of his career, England midfielder Henderson was influential in leading the side in a dominant campaign.
The FWA revealed Henderson, who has been out with a knee injury since early July, secured more than a quarter of the votes.
Team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane were in contention, along with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Liverpool pair Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also had votes cast in their favour.
@JHenderson has been named @theofficialfwa's Player of the Year