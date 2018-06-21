Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Jorginho deal not done yet - City

Posted By:
Napoli midfielder Jorginho
Napoli midfielder Jorginho

Manchester, June 21: Manchester City are hopeful Italian international Jorginho will become their first summer signing, but board member Alberto Galassi says there’s still work to be done, before a deal is completed.

The 26-year-old is expected to join City from Napoli in the coming days for a fee reported to be around the €50m mark.

Pep Guardiola has identified the midfielder as a replacement for Yaya Toure, but Galassi told Sky Sports Italia negotiations are still on-going between the Premier League champions and Serie A runner-up.

“The club is interested, the player is also interested and Napoli is not opposed to the move,” he said.

“Having said that, there are still some things to sort out and it’s not done yet. It’s not an easy negotiation.”

Jorginho has made more than 130 appearances for Napoli since joining the club from Verona in 2014 and has earned eight caps for Italy.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Spain edge out brave Iran 1-0
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue