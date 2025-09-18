Football Jose Mourinho Returns To Benfica As Manager With Ambitions For Success Until 2027 Jose Mourinho has been appointed manager of Benfica until summer 2027. He aims to bring success to the club after a challenging stint at Fenerbahce. Mourinho's return marks a significant chapter in his career. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jose Mourinho has returned to Benfica, taking the managerial role for a second time. He was dismissed by Fenerbahce last month after failing to secure a Champions League spot against Benfica. Now, he steps in to replace Bruno Lage, who was let go following a loss to Qarabag in the Champions League. Mourinho's contract with Benfica extends until summer 2027, with his first match against Avs Futebol Sad in the Primeira Liga this Saturday.

Mourinho began his coaching career at Benfica but left after only nine games due to disagreements with the club president. His last stint in Portugal was with Porto in 2004, where he won six trophies, including the 2003-04 Champions League, before moving to Chelsea. At his unveiling as Benfica's new manager, Mourinho expressed his commitment to the club and its fans. "As a representative of the millions of Benfica fans around the world, I can tell you that none of the other giants I've had the opportunity to coach have made me feel more honoured or more responsible and motivated than being Benfica's coach," Mourinho stated during his first press conference.

Mourinho emphasised his dedication to Benfica and his desire for success. "Words are sometimes carried away by the wind, but actions aren't. The promise is very clear: I will live for Benfica, live for my mission," he said. He aims to fulfil his two-year contract successfully and hopes that success will lead to an extension. For him, achieving success at Benfica means winning competitions, especially on a national level.

Despite leaving Benfica under dramatic circumstances nearly 25 years ago, Mourinho acknowledged that not all fans might be pleased with his return. However, he remains focused on bringing success back to the club. "Surely you have some more difficult question hidden, whether I feel that all Benfica fans are happy to be here. I don't think so," he remarked. He understands that not everyone will be supportive but feels motivated and responsible for achieving good results.

Mourinho is set to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 30 September in the Champions League. This match marks a return to one of his former clubs where he achieved significant success in previous years. As he prepares for this challenge, Mourinho remains focused on delivering positive outcomes for Benfica both domestically and internationally.

His return signifies a new chapter for both him and the club as they aim for glory together once again. With a clear vision and determination, Mourinho is poised to make an impact at Benfica while striving for excellence on all fronts.