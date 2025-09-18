Football Jose Mourinho Set To Return To Management As Benfica Confirms Negotiations For Head Coach Role Benfica has confirmed ongoing negotiations with Jose Mourinho for the head coach position after Bruno Lage's dismissal. Mourinho, who previously managed at Benfica, is expected to sign a two-year contract. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Benfica have announced that they are in discussions to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. This follows the dismissal of Bruno Lage after Benfica's unexpected 3-2 loss to Qarabag in the Champions League, marking Qarabag's first victory in the competition. Reports indicate that Mourinho has agreed to a two-year deal with the Primeira Liga club.

The club released a statement on their website confirming, "Negotiations are underway to sign coach Jose Mourinho, which are expected to be concluded soon." This development comes after Mourinho was identified as the leading candidate for the position.

Mourinho began his managerial career at Benfica, where he managed only nine games before departing in December 2000 due to a disagreement with the club president. Since then, he has not coached in Portugal after leaving Porto in 2004. During his time at Porto, he secured six trophies, including the prestigious 2003-04 Champions League title.

Recently, Mourinho was dismissed by Fenerbahce after they failed to secure a spot in the Champions League group stage, losing their play-off against Benfica with a 1-0 aggregate score. His name had also been associated with the Rangers job amid pressure on Russell Martin.

If Mourinho's appointment is finalised, he will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 30 in the Champions League. Additionally, Benfica is set to meet Real Madrid, another of his former clubs, in January. These fixtures promise significant challenges for both Mourinho and Benfica.