Jose Mourinho targeting shock Tottenham transfer in January

By

Bengaluru, Jan. 5: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to land Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at AS Roma in January as per the latest rumours.

The Italian side is actively looking for resources in the market, although mostly bargain deals. Ndombele's availability hence has alerted the side. But it is understood that the Giallorossi are not too keen on meeting Tottenham’s €30 million valuations of the player, however are seeking the possibility of a loan deal, potentially with a buyout clause included in the deal.

These rumours are definitely a surprise, with Ndombele enduring a tumultuous relationship with the Portuguese coach during their time together at Tottenham. However, the 25-year-old also has had his only good times at Spurs under Mourinho where he featured in 40 competitive matches

Ndombele's struggle at Spurs

The French midfielder has struggled to make an impact since joining the club from Lyon in July 2019. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino signed him with many expectations, however, since then, he has played under four different managers and apart from some glimpses of talents, he is yet to find his feet in England.

Things have not improved much under Conte as well, with him starting just one league game under Conte, with his other two appearances coming from the bench. Conte also said last month the Frenchman must become more of a team player and challenged him to work harder in order to earn a recall to the starting XI. But as per rumours, he now has been deemed surplus to the requirements by Conte and the club wish to sell him in January till his stakes are somewhat high.

Should Spurs sell him?

Ndombele’s potential exit could serve as a major boost for Spurs, with Conte keen on filtering out the squad in January. His exit would clear out a massive wage whereas the transfer could pave the way for Tottenham to target newer players in January also. It would be a good deal for Ndombele also with the French man having a new opportunity to resurrect his career once again.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 16:29 [IST]
