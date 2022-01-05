Jose Mourinho targeting shock Tottenham transfer in January

Bengaluru, Jan. 5: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to land Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele at AS Roma in January as per the latest rumours.
The
Italian
side
is
actively
looking
for
resources
in
the
market,
although
mostly
bargain
deals.
Ndombele's
availability
hence
has
alerted
the
side.
But
it
is
understood
that
the
Giallorossi
are
not
too
keen
on
meeting
Tottenham’s
€30
million
valuations
of
the
player,
however
are
seeking
the
possibility
of
a
loan
deal,
potentially
with
a
buyout
clause
included
in
the
deal.
These rumours are definitely a surprise, with Ndombele enduring a tumultuous relationship with the Portuguese coach during their time together at Tottenham. However, the 25-year-old also has had his only good times at Spurs under Mourinho where he featured in 40 competitive matches
Ndombele's struggle at Spurs
The French midfielder has struggled to make an impact since joining the club from Lyon in July 2019. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino signed him with many expectations, however, since then, he has played under four different managers and apart from some glimpses of talents, he is yet to find his feet in England.
Things
have
not
improved
much
under
Conte
as
well,
with
him
starting
just
one
league
game
under
Conte,
with
his
other
two
appearances
coming
from
the
bench.
Conte
also
said
last
month
the
Frenchman
must
become
more
of
a
team
player
and
challenged
him
to
work
harder
in
order
to
earn
a
recall
to
the
starting
XI.
But
as
per
rumours,
he
now
has
been
deemed
surplus
to
the
requirements
by
Conte
and
the
club
wish
to
sell
him
in
January
till
his
stakes
are
somewhat
high.
Should Spurs sell him?
Ndombele’s potential exit could serve as a major boost for Spurs, with Conte keen on filtering out the squad in January. His exit would clear out a massive wage whereas the transfer could pave the way for Tottenham to target newer players in January also. It would be a good deal for Ndombele also with the French man having a new opportunity to resurrect his career once again.