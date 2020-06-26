Klopp has done exceptional work – Bundesliga bosses hail title-winning Liverpool manager

London, June 26: Jurgen Klopp has done "exceptional work" in leading Liverpool to the Premier League title, according to Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick.
The Reds' first domestic championship in 30 years was confirmed on Thursday when Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Chelsea left Liverpool with an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games remaining.
It represents Klopp's third top-flight title in his coaching career after he led Borussia Dortmund to back-to-back championships in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
Bayern have won each of the eight titles since and Flick – the man who guided them to their most recent one this season – is full of admiration for Klopp's work on Merseyside.
"We know each other and it is completely normal that you congratulate one another," said Flick
"He has done exceptional work at Liverpool. It's great to see. Not only the way they play football, but also the way in which he mobilised the whole club and the fans with his style. He caused a lot of emotions.
Congratulations to former coach Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool on winning the Premier League! pic.twitter.com/2CuQQAgYnu— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 25, 2020
"It's a shame, just like for us, that the fans could not be part of it like they used to.
"It will go down in history, but it is something that we must deal with during this corona[virus]-time. Nevertheless, we are both very happy that we could win the title."
Klopp was appointed Liverpool boss in October 2015, four months after departing Dortmund.
He steered the Reds to a Champions League final in 2018 and though they lost to Real Madrid on that occasion, Klopp delivered the club's sixth European Cup last year following a victory over Tottenham in Madrid.
They came up short in the 2018-19 Premier League title race – finishing second to Manchester City despite accruing 97 points – but this time Klopp's men could not be stopped.
Bayer Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz believes the Liverpool hierarchy deserve praise for giving Klopp time to build something special.
"If he came from the Bundesliga or not – it's just amazing what he has achieved at Liverpool," Bosz said.
"They won the league for the first time in 30 years and won the Champions League last season.
"I think the most important thing is that the club gave him time. I think it's his fourth [full] season there now. He got the time to build a team.
"So if you work with a structure at a big club – and that was Liverpool before he got there – you can do great things."