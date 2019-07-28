Football
Klopp: I'm not jealous of big-spending rivals

By Opta
Jurgen Klopp

London, July 28: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions he was jealous of his rivals' spending power amid a quiet off-season for the European champions.

The Premier League giants have only signed 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg this close season, while their nearest rivals have strengthened with plenty of moves in the transfer market.

Manchester City have signed Rodri, United have added Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James with further moves expected, Arsenal have loaned Dani Ceballos and Tottenham made a club-record £55million signing with their move for Tanguy Ndombele.

But Klopp, whose team face Napoli in a friendly on Sunday (July 28), insisted he was not jealous of Liverpool's rivals' spending power.

"I can't say anything about what other teams are doing. I don't know how they do it. We have to pay bills. Sorry, everybody has to pay bills, we have to pay bills," he told UK newspapers.

"We invested money in this team. Now it looks like we are not, but we are not in this fantasy land where you just get whatever you want. You cannot do it constantly.

"It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly – Madrid, Barcelona, City and PSG. Whatever they need, they do. You cannot compare that. That is the situation.

"It is not a criticism. I know how people will take it, that I am jealous or whatever. I am not at all jealous."

Since 2016, Liverpool have signed the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp is seemingly happy with his squad, saying there would be other opportunities to strengthen if needed.

"This year is not the end of Liverpool FC. Next year there will be another transfer window," he said.

"This team is really good and we have invested a lot in it. Now we have to work with that."

Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
