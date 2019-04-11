Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'More than 140 arrests' made after clashes between Juventus and Ajax fans

By Opta

Amsterdam, April 11: Amsterdam Police made "more than 140" arrests after clashes between Juventus and Ajax fans before Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw.

Supporters of Juve and Ajax clashed in the city prior to the first-leg quarter-final fixture, with videos shared on social media showing ugly scenes.

Amsterdam police shared images of seized items, including fireworks and a knife, initially saying "dozens" of people had been detained.

But a statement a few hours later highlighted the extent of the problems and said the majority of those involved were Juve fans.

"The police carried out many arrests on Wednesday April 10 prior to the Ajax-Juventus match," a statement read.

"Two large groups, mostly Italian supporters, have been arrested. The first group, 46 suspects, was arrested in the metro and the second group, 61 suspects, was arrested at the stadium. Weapons and fireworks were found in these groups.

"The police also acted on the Arenaboulevard on the south side of the stadium. This was as a result of disturbances that arose from the lighting of fireworks and the committing of open violence near entrance H.

"Here the water cannon was deployed, as well as mobile units and police on horseback. More than 30 arrests were made. The police are investigating these incidents."

Earlier on Wednesday (April 10), Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Interior Matteo Salvini claimed 120 of those held were Juve supporters.

"Around 120 were detained," he said in a Facebook Live video. "People were found carrying objects that were not exactly appropriate for a trip to the stadium.

"Football is beautiful, sport is beautiful, but only with clean hands and a clean face, without creating trouble, so be good."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 0 - 1 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue