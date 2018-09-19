Juventus forward Costa given four-match ban for spitting

Bengaluru, September 19: Juventus forward Douglas Costa has been banned for four matches for spitting in the face of Sassuolo winger Federico Di Francesco in last weekend's Serie A game in Turin, the Italian FA announced .
Costa was sent off after being caught by VAR aiming an elbow and headbutt before spitting in the face of Di Francesco, the son of Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco, as the champions won 2-1 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's first goals for the club.
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had said Costa will be fined for "rising to provocation".
Wow. Juventus winger Douglas Costa has spat in the mouth of Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco's.— Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) September 16, 2018
But the 28-year-old was nevertheless selected in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League opener against Valencia in Spain.
Di Francesco had earlier rubbished claims that he provoked the Brazilian with racist insults.
Costa posted an apology to his team-mates and fans on his Instagram account on Sunday, although he replied to one comment by saying that people did not know what Di Francesco had said to him.
"You don't know what he said to me. But no big deal... I say sorry to all those who I have to say it to, because I did wrong," Costa wrote.
Gostaria de pedir desculpas a todos os torcedores da Juventus por essa minha reação equivocada no jogo de hoje. Peço também desculpas aos meus companheiros de time, que estão sempre comigo nos momentos bons e ruins. Errei feio, tenho consciência e venho me desculpar com todos por isso. Deixo claro que essa atitude isolada não condiz com o que sempre mostrei em minha carreira. Douglas Costa Vorrei scusarmi con tutti i fan della Juventus per questa reazione fuorviante nel gioco di oggi. Mi scuso anche con i miei compagni di squadra, che sono sempre con me nei momenti belli e cattivi. Ero brutto, ne sono consapevole e mi scuso con tutti per questo. Metto in chiaro che questo atteggiamento isolato non corrisponde a quello che ho sempre dimostrato nella mia carriera. Douglas Costa @juventus
And amid the speculation, 24-year-old Di Francesco hit back at suggestions he had aimed racist insults at his rival.
"I'm deeply troubled by the allegations and inventions that have appeared in some national media outlets," Di Francesco said on Sassuolo's Twitter account.
Federico #DiFrancesco: «Non permetto che mi vengano attribuiti comportamenti e/o frasi razziste che non appartengono ai miei valori etici e che sono frutto dell'immaginazione altrui. Chiedo e pretendo rispetto!»— U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) September 18, 2018
"All of this is offensive and derogatory. I won't allow any racist behaviour and/or phrases, which do not belong to my ethical values and are the fruit of other people's imagination, to be attributed to me. I ask for and demand respect!"
