Juventus will fine Costa for ugly spitting incident, says Allegri

Turin, September 17: Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Juventus will fine Douglas Costa after he was sent off for spitting against Sassuolo, and expects the winger to face a long ban.
Cristiano Ronaldo's double was overshadowed by Costa's shocking antics at Allianz Stadium, as the former Bayern Munich man was dismissed in the closing stages for spitting at Federico Di Francesco, having already elbowed and headbutted his opponent.
Costa looks set for a minimum three-match suspension and Allegri, who believes that the Brazilian fell for provocation, revealed that a club fine will also be issued.
"It's only right that he is fined, and he certainly will be," Allegri told reporters.
"I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long."
Meanwhile, Costa has apologised for his "ugly" behaviour after he was sent off.
And taking to his official Instagram account, Costa took full responsibility for his actions.
"I want to apologise to all the Juventus fans for this over the top reaction I had during today's game," he wrote.
"I also apologise to my team-mates, who are always by my side, in good and bad times. It was ugly, I am aware of that and I apologise to everyone for that.
"I want to make clear that this isolated conduct has nothing to do with what I've shown throughout my career."
