Juventus' Perin rejoins Genoa on loan

By Patric Ridge
Mattia Perin
Mattia Perin spent the end of last term on loan at Genoa, and Juventus have confirmed the goalkeeper will spend the 2020-21 season there.

Turin, September 5: Juventus have confirmed Mattia Perin has rejoined Genoa on loan, after the goalkeeper spent half of last season with his former club.

Perin left Genoa for Juve in 2018, though he made just nine Serie A appearances in his first season in Turin.

He moved back to his old side on a temporary deal in January, playing 21 times to help Genoa stay up by four points.

The 27-year-old – who has been capped twice by Italy and is behind Wojciech Szczesny and veteran Gianluigi Buffon in the Juve pecking order – will now remain with Genoa for the new campaign.

Genoa begin the season at home to Crotone on September 20, while reigning champions Juve host Sampdoria the same day.

Story first published: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
