Juventus Parts Ways With Head Coach Igor Tudor Following Disappointing Results

Igor Tudor has been dismissed as head coach of Juventus after a poor performance in Serie A, with the team winless in their last eight matches. Massimo Brambilla takes over as interim head coach.

By
Juventus have parted ways with Igor Tudor after a string of disappointing performances. The team has not won any of their last eight matches across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to Lazio. This poor form has left them with only 12 points from their first eight Serie A games this season. The last time they had fewer points at this stage was in the 2015-16 season.

The decision to dismiss Tudor marks the first time since the 1969-70 season that Juventus have changed their head coach before October ended. During that season, the team managed to finish third in Serie A. Massimo Brambilla has been appointed as the interim head coach and will lead the team in their upcoming match against Udinese.

Juventus Dismisses Head Coach Igor Tudor

Igor Tudor took over as Juventus' head coach in March, succeeding Thiago Motta. However, his tenure has been cut short due to unsatisfactory results. Alongside Tudor, his coaching staff have also been relieved of their duties. Juventus currently find themselves in ninth place in Serie A and are ranked 25th out of 36 teams in the Champions League standings.

The club's recent struggles have prompted this swift change in leadership as they aim to turn around their fortunes on the pitch. With Brambilla stepping in temporarily, Juventus hope to regain momentum and improve their position both domestically and internationally.

This managerial change comes as Juventus seek to address their current challenges and strive for better results moving forward. The team is eager to climb up the league table and make a stronger impact in European competitions under new guidance.

Story first published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 19:26 [IST]
