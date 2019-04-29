Juventus target Manchester United's David De Gea

Bengaluru, April 29: Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be targeted by Juventus for a summer transfer, according to reports in Italy.
De Gea, 28, who has one year left to run on his existing contract, has seen his form nosedive over the past few weeks.
The Spanish shot-stopper has been increasingly scrutinised over his performances and he has made some high-profile blunders, including one against Manchester City in midweek when he allowed a shot from Leroy Sane to sneak underneath him.
It was reported last week that Paris Saint-Germain are trying to lure De Gea to the Parc des Princes with a £60million offer and wages of £360,000 a week. But according to latest reports in France, Juventus also have plans to sign De Gea.
The report indicates that the Serie A giants are on the lookout to sign a replacement for Wojciech Szczesny who could be off at the end of the season.
The Spaniard's prospective transfer could see a number of player exits from Old Trafford in the summer.
Fellow United star Eric Bailly, who is being eyed by Arsenal, could head for the door, while Romelu Lukaku has already hinted he wishes to ply his trade in Italy.
He said: "Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream.
"I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on United."
De Gea's agent Jorge Mendes is close to the Juventus hierarchy and his relations with the Serie A champions has become even better following the high-profile transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo last season.
Mendes is reportedly trying to broker a deal to Juventus rather than PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo is also eager to see the Spaniard join the Old Lady.