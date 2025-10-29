Sports Bulletin For 29th October: IND vs AUS 1st T20I Gets Washed Out Due To Rain To Rohit Sharma Attains No. 1 Spot

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Football Kevin De Bruyne Faces Four-Month Absence Following Successful Hamstring Surgery Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne has undergone successful hamstring surgery and will be sidelined for up to four months. This absence affects both his club and Belgium's World Cup qualifying matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kevin De Bruyne, a key player for Napoli, has undergone surgery on his right hamstring. The injury occurred during a match against Inter, where he scored a penalty in their 3-1 victory. Unfortunately, this will keep him out of action for up to four months. De Bruyne was seen leaving the stadium on crutches after the incident.

Napoli announced that the 34-year-old midfielder will complete his rehabilitation in Belgium. This follows confirmation from the club's sports coordinator that De Bruyne is expected to be sidelined for three to four months. The club's statement read: "As scheduled, Kevin De Bruyne underwent surgery today in Antwerp following a high-grade tear to his right thigh muscle. The surgery was a complete success."

De Bruyne's absence will affect both Napoli and Belgium's national team. He will miss crucial Champions League matches for Napoli and Belgium's final two World Cup qualifiers. Despite this setback, Rudi Garcia’s team remains at the top of Group J and will face Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein during the November international break.

This season, De Bruyne has been instrumental for Napoli, scoring four goals in eight Serie A games and providing two assists in three Champions League appearances. His contribution has been significant, making his absence felt even more keenly by both club and country.

The operation was performed with assistance from Dr. Raffaele Canonico, head of the Italian medical staff. Following the successful procedure, De Bruyne will begin his initial post-surgery recovery phase in Belgium.

Napoli fans are hopeful for De Bruyne’s swift recovery as they look forward to his return to the pitch. His skills and experience are invaluable assets that both Napoli and Belgium eagerly await to have back in action.