Kleberson tells Manchester United to sell wantaway Pogba

By Opta
Paul Pogba has been linked to La Liga giants Real Madrid and a return to Serie A champions Juventus
Manchester, July 10: Manchester United should sell wantaway star Paul Pogba, according to former midfielder Kleberson.

Pogba is eyeing a move away from United, with the France World Cup winner linked to La Liga giants Real Madrid and a return to Serie A champions Juventus.

The 26-year-old – who arrived at Old Trafford in an £89million deal in 2016 – is in Australia for the start of United's pre-season tour.

Kleberson spent two underwhelming years in Manchester after winning the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the 40-year-old believes the time is right for United to cash in.

"It is the right move to sell Paul Pogba, he's a great player and his talent is unbelievable," Kleberson told Manchester Evening News via YourPromotionalCodes. "But his style is a little bit different, and not particularly what Man United need.

"He could use this opportunity now to leave and get a fresh start, play in a different atmosphere, and embrace a new challenge.

"Sometimes it's hard to come to Manchester United and adapt to play a particular style. It doesn't mean he's not a good player with great quality. There's a lot of criticism around the players, sometimes it doesn't always go well.

"You work hard, you want to perform for the team, but some things go wrong, and these can be out of your control."

Kleberson added: "He could use this opportunity now to leave and get a fresh start, play in a different atmosphere, and embrace a new challenge.

"Paul Pogba had played a lot more games, more opportunities than me when I was at Man United.

"I had many injuries in the time when I was there. He's played well since being there but not to the level we should expect from him. When he plays for France, we see it, he was a massive part of them winning the World Cup. He's the heartbeat of the France team."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
