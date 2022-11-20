World Cup 2022: Players who are ruled out with injuries

This World Cup is a bizarre one. Shifting from the usual timeline of the June-July window, this World Cup being held at this time has cost the domestic leagues around the world. It will be a stop-start season for the league systems around the globe which is a thing that can have repercussions. But apart from that, there is a list of players who are going to miss the tournament due to a lack of recovery period from injuries due to the congested schedule.
Many top players will be missing the tournament, damaging the hopes of their nations significantly in the World Cup. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out for France with a thigh injury most recently, but there are some other monumental names in this unfortunate list.
Paul Pogba (France)
The French midfielder was pivotal in France's title-winning campaign in Russia. Pogba underwent surgery in September for a knee issue and his recovery period will take longer. There was optimism that he may make it before the World Cup starts, but to the disappointment of the French contingent, the versatile Juventus midfielder was deemed not fit to feature for his country.
Amine Harit (Morocco)
It was utter disbelief in the Morocco squad when they got the news that Amine Harit had injured himself. Most of his teammates were already in Qatar as the Marseille midfielder damaged his cruciate ligament in the final match before the World Cup. The heart was broken in Morocco as the 25-year-old is a vital part of the Moroccan jigsaw. It is reported that the player will travel to Qatar to support his nation.
Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina)
Argentina will be missing midfielder Giovani Lo Celso who had a muscle tear last month. He managed to rupture his hamstring in a match for Villarreal in La Liga and will be out of the World Cup. Argentina are favourites to win the title this term but coach Lionel Scaloni termed Lo Celso's absence as 'a huge loss and an irreplaceable player'. A player, who is predominantly a midfielder and can operate from anywhere in the midfield, will be a massive miss for Los Albicelestes as they look to get their hands on the trophy in Lionel Messi's final World Cup.
Marco Reus (Germany)
Marco Reus will be missing his 3rd World Cup due to an injury. He failed to make it to the squad in 2010 and 2014. His inclusion in 2018 was underwhelming as Germany was ousted from the group stage. And here again, the Borussia Dortmund forward fails to get his name in the Die Mannschaft roster for Qatar. He is out with an ankle injury and will be missed.
N'Golo Kante (France)
France have many issues in their squad in terms of injuries, and none maybe bigger than the injury of N'Golo Kante. The midfielder damaged his hamstring at the start of the Premier League season and is ruled out for six months. Being the midfield glue who can defend, make forward runs and orchestrate the French proceedings, Kante is set to be the void that will be the toughest to fill for a young French roster in Qatar.
Diogo Jota (Portugal)
Diogo Jota was a revelation for Liverpool since joining from Wolves. A terrific forward player who can access from wings, or can play as the man up front, Jota was regarded as one of the starters for Portugal in Qatar. But he suffered a calf injury in October and that will rule him out of the World Cup.
Portugal are regarded as one of the teams who can go all the way in the tournament, but Jota's absence may put a dent in their chances.
Sadio Mane (Senegal)
Senegal will be missing their biggest star Sadio Mane who was ruled out of the tournament a couple of days ago. Mane suffered a leg injury in Bayern Munich's last game before the World Cup break, but he was still included in the squad. But the AFCON Champions' talismanic forward and leader was forced to withdraw from the squad as his injury is too grave. Senegal are in Group A and play their first match against the Netherlands on Monday.
Arthur Melo (Brazil)
Arthur Melo was certain to be a part of the Brazil roster in Qatar. But the on-loan Liverpool midfielder injured his thigh during a training session in October.
"It comes just at a time when, after huge effort and lots of hard work, I was ready to establish myself in my new team and determined to fight for my dream of playing at the World Cup," he wrote in an Instagram post after that.
The 22-year-old will be getting further opportunities in the upcoming World Cups as Brazil look to cope this one without him.