Football Ronald Koeman Supports Donyell Malen As Key Player For Netherlands In Upcoming Qualifiers Ronald Koeman believes Donyell Malen can excel as a starter for the Netherlands in World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Finland. With injuries affecting squad selection, Malen's recent form at Aston Villa positions him as a crucial player.

Ronald Koeman is optimistic about Donyell Malen's potential to lead the Netherlands in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Malen is expected to start against Malta and Finland after his impressive performance for Aston Villa, where he scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Burnley. This was his first brace since February 2024, when he played for Borussia Dortmund against SC Freiburg.

Memphis Depay, who recently became the Netherlands' all-time top scorer, will not start against Malta due to limited recent playtime. Depay missed four matches for Corinthians because of a hamstring injury but returned just before the international break. "Even if he had been on time, he wouldn't have started. Because he was not too fit," Koeman explained.

Malen's opportunity arises partly due to an injury to AZ Alkmaar's Mexx Meerdink and Depay's delayed arrival after losing his passport in Brazil. Koeman noted Malen's versatility at Aston Villa, saying, "He can play in several positions." Despite being a substitute or starter, Malen faces competition for his roles.

Meerdink has scored three goals in eight Eredivisie matches this season, earning him a first call-up to the senior national team. However, an injury during training has ruled him out of the upcoming fixtures. "In the last part of the training, when he went to finish some balls, he got into trouble," Koeman said about Meerdink's situation.

The Netherlands currently lead Group G with 10 points from four games and aim to continue their unbeaten streak at Ta'Qali National Stadium. In their previous encounter with Malta in June, they secured an 8-0 victory with contributions from Malen and Depay. Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven also scored in that match.

Koeman appreciates teams that attack rather than just defend, as Malta did in Groningen. He expects them to have learned from their previous encounter. The Dutch coach remains confident about his team's prospects in the upcoming matches.