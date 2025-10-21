Sports Bulletin For October 21: From BCCI's Warning To Mohsin Naqvi To Rishabh Pant Set To Return After Injury

Football Kompany Urges Bayern Munich Not To Underestimate Club Brugge In Champions League Match Vincent Kompany emphasises the importance of respecting Club Brugge as Bayern Munich seeks to extend their winning streak in the Champions League. With a strong home record, Bayern aims to maintain momentum while acknowledging Brugge's competitive spirit. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Bayern Munich's impressive start to the season has seen them win all 11 matches across various competitions. This achievement equals a Bundesliga record set by Borussia Dortmund in the 2015-16 season. Bayern now aims to surpass this milestone with a victory in the Champions League, maintaining their top position in the league standings.

Vincent Kompany has cautioned Bayern Munich against underestimating Club Brugge as they prepare for their Champions League clash. "You should never underestimate the opponents; you always need quality in the team to put together a run like this," Kompany stated. His focus remains on sustaining Bayern's winning momentum.

The Bavarians have been formidable at home, winning five matches against Belgian teams in the competition with a combined score of 12-2. At Allianz Arena, they've lost just once in their last 24 Champions League games, a defeat to Inter Milan in April (2-1). In group stages, they remain unbeaten for 35 home matches since losing to Manchester City in December 2023.

Club Brugge presents a potential challenge, having won one and lost one of their Champions League games so far. They secured a 4-1 victory over Monaco but suffered a narrow defeat against Atalanta. Notably, Brugge hasn't lost back-to-back group stage matches since December 2021.

Kompany recently extended his contract with Bayern Munich until June 2029, reflecting his satisfaction with both personal and professional life in Munich. "Everything's right in my personal life here in Munich; it's not difficult to feel at home here with the kids," he shared about his decision.

Bayern is among the top contenders for this season's Champions League title. The Opta supercomputer gives them an 11% chance of winning, trailing only Arsenal (20%) and Paris Saint-Germain (14%). Kompany is eager for more success after leading Bayern to a Bundesliga title in his first year as manager.

Maintaining Winning Mentality

Kompany emphasised that maintaining a winning mentality is crucial for Bayern. "A win is a kind of prize that you win," he noted, highlighting the importance of not giving opponents the satisfaction of victory. He stressed that while losses are inevitable, they should never be easily conceded.

Brugge remains a formidable opponent, and Kompany respects every team they face. "Brugge are always a dangerous team, but we respect every opponent," he said. Preparation remains consistent regardless of whether they face Dortmund or Chelsea, focusing on form and confidence.

Kompany values the healthy working environment at Bayern Munich, which contributes to his contentment even after defeats. "There aren't many better places than Bayern Munich," he remarked, appreciating the calmness and support within the club.