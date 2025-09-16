Football Kovac Challenges Borussia Dortmund To Showcase Their Quality Against Juventus In Champions League Niko Kovac encourages Borussia Dortmund to perform at their best in their Champions League opener against Juventus. Despite past struggles in Italy, he believes in the team's potential for a positive outcome. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Niko Kovac has encouraged Borussia Dortmund to demonstrate their capabilities and push themselves to the limit as they face Juventus in their first Champions League match. Dortmund, who reached the final in 2023-24, advanced to the quarter-finals last season but were eliminated by Barcelona. Since Kovac's arrival in January, he has led a remarkable transformation, with Dortmund remaining unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

Despite their struggles in Italy, Dortmund have consistently started strong in the Champions League. They have won their opening match in three of their last four campaigns, with the exception being a loss to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023-24. Last season, they scored 10 goals from the 75th minute onwards in Europe’s top competition, more than any other team excluding extra time.

Dortmund's away record against Italian teams in the Champions League is not impressive, having lost five of their last six matches (W1). This includes a 2-1 defeat to Bologna last season. However, Kovac remains optimistic about securing a positive outcome against Juventus on Tuesday.

"We're playing away. That's definitely an advantage for Juve," Kovac stated during a press conference. He acknowledged Juventus' quality from a pre-season match played in Dortmund and emphasised that his team must give their all to achieve a favourable result.

Kovac believes that maintaining league form into European competitions is achievable for Dortmund. "We have a very good team," he mentioned. With no significant injury issues, he feels confident about the squad's balance and depth when all players are available.

The coach highlighted the importance of having diverse player profiles and achieving a balance between physicality, creativity, and running performance. He believes that if these elements are well-mixed, Dortmund will be well-positioned for success.

Ambitions and Belief

Marcel Sabitzer expressed confidence in Dortmund's potential and high ambitions from the outset. "Fundamentally, you always go into a tournament to win it," Sabitzer said. He described participating at this level as special and expressed happiness about his continued involvement on such a significant stage.

Dortmund aims to carry forward their strong league performance into Europe without any major injury concerns. Kovac is confident that his team can effectively compete at this level given their current form and squad strength.