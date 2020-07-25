Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Saint-Etienne: Mbappe injury overshadows Coupe de France triumph

By Peter Thompson
Neymar
Paris-Saint Germain regained the Coupe de France, but they lost Kylian Mbappe to injury in the first half.

Paris, July 25: Kylian Mbappe limped out of the Coupe de France final and was later on crutches as Paris Saint-Germain beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 thanks to Neymar's goal.

PSG, awarded the Ligue 1 title on a points-per-game basis after the season was called off in April, made it a double through Neymar's 19th-minute effort but it proved a pyrrhic victory.

Loic Perrin was sent off in the 31st minute following a cynical tackle on Mbappe, who was withdrawn with an apparent ankle injury and later returned to the bench on crutches with his leg in a brace, making him a serious doubt for PSG's return to Champions League action next month.

That challenge sparked a huge melee in the first competitive match in France since March, watched by a small crowd at the Stade de France, with PSG - who also lost Thilo Kehrer to injury - seeing out the win despite a spirited effort from 10-man Saint-Etienne.

More NEYMAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ACM 1 - 1 ATA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue