Kylian Mbappe's Ankle Injury Raises Concerns For France Captain Ahead Of Upcoming Matches

Kylian Mbappe's condition is causing concern after he worsened an ankle injury during France's 3-0 win against Azerbaijan. The France captain scored a remarkable solo goal, breaking the deadlock in the World Cup qualifier at Parc des Princes. This goal extended his scoring streak to 10 games for club and country, bringing him closer to Olivier Giroud's record of 57 goals for France.

Despite his impressive performance, Mbappe was substituted in the 83rd minute after injuring his right ankle in a challenge with Abdulla Xaybulayev. His replacement, Florian Thauvin, scored just 70 seconds after entering the field. However, Mbappe's injury remains a significant worry for France, especially since he also limped off during Real Madrid's recent victory over Villarreal.

Didier Deschamps confirmed that Mbappe had injured the same ankle as before but couldn't provide details on its severity. "He took a hit on the same ankle. The pain decreases when he is resting," Deschamps said. He acknowledged that contact is inevitable in football matches and mentioned that they would assess the injury later.

Mbappe alone attempted 10 shots during the match, contributing to France's total of 33 attempts with nine on target. They generated an expected goals (xG) value of 2.19 compared to Azerbaijan's single shot with an xG of 0.04. Deschamps expressed dissatisfaction with France's slow start but praised Azerbaijan for their strong defensive play.

"It was always going to be a complicated match," Deschamps noted. He highlighted the need for quicker ball movement against Azerbaijan’s low defensive block. "The only times we put them in trouble were when we used our speed," he added, emphasizing the importance of starting matches aggressively.

Deschamps was pleased with Thauvin’s contribution as well. The player made an immediate impact by scoring on his first international appearance since June 2019 when he netted against Andorra in Euro qualifying. "On an individual level, Thauvin has this skill in front of goal," Deschamps stated, appreciating Thauvin’s performance.

Upcoming Challenges for France

France now leads Group D with nine points from three games and will face Iceland next. Ukraine follows with four points while Iceland holds third place with three points. Deschamps acknowledged that despite some challenges, securing another victory adds up to nine points for France.

The team aims to maintain their flawless record as they prepare for their upcoming match against Iceland on Monday.