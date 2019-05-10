Football

La Liga achieves best figures in competition's history

By
La Liga
La Liga has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years.

Bengaluru, May 10: With a solid, positive and growing set of results across the board, La Liga has achieved the best figures in the competition's history.

According to the Financial Report of Spanish professional football, corresponding to the 2017-18 season, La Liga's clubs posted revenue of €4.479 billion, representing growth of 20.6 per cent over the previous season.

The 2017-18 season saw two new factors driving La Liga's growth: commercial revenue and revenue from transfers. These have seized the central role held by broadcasting revenues as drivers of annual growth.

That said, audiovisual turnover received by the clubs managed to surpass the €1.5bn mark for the first time and will recover its central role from the 2019-20 season as a result of the new audiovisual cycle negotiated for the national market and the international agreements that have been signed.

Increased OPEX, CAPEX; reduced debts

The results have been achieved at the same time as an increase in operating expenses (OPEX) and at a time of high investment intensity (CAPEX).

La Liga achieved all of these figures while simultaneously maintaining a downward trend in the degree of leverage.

Improved revenue distribution

It is equally important to underscore that Segunda B Division is contributing more and more not only to the revenue of La Liga as a whole, but also to the earnings and to the creation of cash flow and value for the business.

Social responsibility

La Liga earmarks around 2 per cent of its turnover for corporate social responsibility projects, an amount which is significantly higher than the majority of companies and industries of a similar nature. This allows for the development of pioneering initiatives mentioned in the report which remain an immense source of pride.

(Source: MSL Media)

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
