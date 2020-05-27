La Liga Lockdown Diaries: Tributes for Aduriz, stars line up for online FIFA match

|
Glowing tributes
Aritz Aduriz announced his retirement last week and various players from across La Liga took to social media to wish him well in his post-football career. "Some say it'll be hard to imagine football without Lionel Messi, while for us it'll be hard to imagine Athletic Club without you," said team-mate Ibai Gomez.
Several of Aduriz's opponents over the years chimed in with tributes, among them RC Celta and Sergio Ramos. Meanwhile, Athletic Club lit up San Mames in his honour.
|
Online FIFA match
A string of international superstars from the world of football and beyond took featured in one of the most incredible Twitter threads you'll ever see to wish UD Almeria owner Turki Al-Sheikh luck in an upcoming charity FIFA20 encounter with former Al-Nasr president Saud Al-Suwailem. Al-Sheikh will donate €250,000 to good causes following the encounter, and the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Diego Maradona, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen, Kaka, Dennis Rodman, Gigi Buffon and Jose Mourinho all send him messages of good luck. Just incredible.
|
Flashback
The week brought about the anniversaries of various cup finals from over the years and many of the players involved looked back on those matches where everything was on the line.
One of the finals that brought up happy memories for Real Madrid fans was the 2014 Champions League final: the Decima, their 10th European Cup. Sergio Ramos scored the vital goal that night, and remembered it online.
|
Remembering Calderon
As well as reflecting on cup finals of years gone by, Atletico Madrid have been reminiscing about the Vicente Calderon.
Three years have now passed since the club left their historic home ahead of their move to the Wanda Metropolitano. Fernando Torres, who grew up going to that ground as a young supporter, scored twice in the final match at the venue and shared his love for the old stadium on social media.
Family time
With a lot of time to spend with their families, many La Liga stars have been sharing some of their experiences on social media.
This week, a video from Otro offered a peek into Lionel Messi's home as he played cards with his family, teaching his son Mateo how to play.