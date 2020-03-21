Coronavirus in sport: La Liga players competing in charity FIFA 20 tournament

Bengaluru, March 21: In a bid to contribute to society in the context of the current health crisis caused by the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, La Liga have joined the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge, designed by Spanish video game influencer, Ibai Llanos, and are battling it out for glory in a three-day charity FIFA 20 tournament which began on Friday (March 20).
La Liga, along with its sponsor Santander bank, aims to take Spanish football of a different variety into homes right across the world, thanks to the popular video game caster's initiative.
The tournament featuring 19 La Liga players, comprises a series of ties that will be decided in best-of-one games played over 18 minutes (two, nine-minute halves).
Llanos invited the Spanish League clubs to take part in an online tournament to be contested on FIFA 20, the popular football simulation video game published by EA Sports.
Llanos, a sports commentator who specialises in online competitions, is the brain behind a challenge that saw him suggest that a player from each of the 20 top-tier outfits represent their team in the online event.
This competition will allow followers of the best football to continue to enjoy the competition, in this case in a virtual form.
Llanos launched the challenge via his Twitter account on March 16 and the league's players were quick to sign up for the initiative.
The influencer's idea was for all of the games to be available for fans to watch for free via his channel on Twitch, a video live streaming service that is mostly used to stream video games.
Supporters from all corners of the globe who are keen to catch the action will be able to do so on Llanos's Twitch account.
La Liga's official video gaming competition, eLaLiga Santander, is supporting Llanos in the organisation of the tournament, the setting up of the games and the distribution of the stream.
eLaLiga Santander's official provider, LVP, is in charge of the technical production during the event and will ensure that followers are offered an optimum viewing experience, with the company set to be responsible for the production and distribution of the signal to the various streaming channels.
