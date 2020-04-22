Football
Coronavirus in sport: La Liga players oppose plans for closed training camps

By
Sergio Busquets
Barcelona's Sergio Busquets is one of the many players to have opposed the move to hold closed training camps at facilities.

Bengaluru, April 22: La Liga players leading clubs have raised their concerns about returning to work while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is still a threat and are against the Spanish League's plans to hold closed training camps, the association of Spanish footballers' (AFE) said.

Captains from all 42 teams in La Liga and Spanish football's second division held a video meeting with the players' association (AFE) to discuss conditions for returning to work.

All football activities in Spain have come to a stanstill since March 10 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Spain, which has more than 200,000 confirmed infections, the most in Europe.

Although no date has been set for a return to training or matches, both La Liga and the Spanish football federation have pledged they will try to ensure the season is completed.

Coronavirus: La Liga, Spanish FA agree training restart protocol

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has said Spanish clubs would lose around one billion euros if the campaign cannot be finished.

The league has been working on a protocol establishing conditions for a return to training, which recommends that teams hold closed training camps at facilities, a move which Barcelona's Sergio Busquets said he was against.

The captains underlined their opposition to closed training camps during the meeting, an AFE spokesman said, adding that players would be informing the government's department for sport and the health ministry of their concerns about returning to action.

"The players have shown their utmost concern for the situation society is experiencing at the moment and in particular about the health conditions they will find themselves in when they return to normal activity," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
