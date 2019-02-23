Football

La Liga preview: Barcelona face stiff Sevilla test as battles up and down the table hot up

By
Barçelona go into the weekend with a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga
Bengaluru, February 23: La Liga leaders Barcelona face another tough test this weekend, as minds focus on the battles to qualify for Europe and avoid relegation.

Barça go into the weekend with a seven-point lead at the top of the La Liga table, but face a stiff test when they visit fourth placed Sevilla on Saturday afternoon.

The match kicks off at 4.15pm local time (8.45pm IST) and will be shown live on SONY TEN2/ SONY TEN 2HD.

Sevilla's form has slipped a little lately but are strong on their own turf; Pablo Machin's side beat Real Madrid 3-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan earlier this season and also defeated Barça at home in the Copa del Rey in January.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

Second-placed Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways last weekend, but also have a tough challenge coming now, with ‘bogey-side' Villarreal the visitors to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday afternoon.

Villarreal's first La Liga victory of 2019 last weekend was a boost to their battle against relegation, while the Yellow Submarine are unbeaten in their last six games home and away against Diego Simeone's side.

Levante vs Real Madrid

Levante vs Real Madrid

Third-placed Real Madrid will aim to recover from their shock defeat at home to Girona last time out when they travel to Levante on Sunday afternoon.

The Valencia-based team would be aiming to do a first-ever ‘double' over the reigning European champions after winning their first meeting at the Bernabeu last October.

Getafe vs Real Vallecano

Getafe vs Real Vallecano

Saturday starts with a Spanish capital derby with Getafe welcoming neighbours Real Vallecano.

Fifth placed Getafe have become serious contenders for UEFA Champions League qualification, but 18th placed Rayo have an excellent record against the neighbours, including three wins in their last five LaLiga visits to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Alaves vs RC Celta

Alaves vs RC Celta

Sixth placed Alaves are also dreaming of Champions League football next season and have been beaten just once all season at Mendizorroza.

However, Saturday afternoon's visitors RC Celta really need to turn things around after seven defeats in their last eight La Liga games.

Athletic Club vs Eibar

Athletic Club vs Eibar

Saturday's action ends with another derby, this time in the Basque country, as upwardly mobile Athletic Club host neighbours Eibar at San Mames.

Their last two La Liga clashes have finished 1-1, so another tight game is likely.

Leganes vs Valencia

Leganes vs Valencia

Sunday's games begin just to the south of Madrid at the Estadio Municipal Butarque, where Leganes have also lost just once all season in La Liga.

But visitors Valencia have left with the three points on their only two previous trips.

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

Real Valladolid vs Real Betis

Sunday afternoon sees Real Valladolid looking for a victory to remain above the drop zone as they host Real Betis.

Betis is side who will still feel they can make the top four and the final Champions League spot.

Girona vs Real Sociedad

Girona vs Real Sociedad

Monday's game, meanwhile, has Girona, buoyant after picking up a first La Liga win since November at Real Madrid last weekend, hosting Real Sociedad.

The visitors are still unbeaten since Imanol Alguacil was appointed coach during the winter break.

(Source: MSL Media)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 8:39 [IST]
