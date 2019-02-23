La Liga preview: Barcelona face stiff Sevilla test as battles up and down the table hot up

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal
Second-placed Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways last weekend, but also have a tough challenge coming now, with ‘bogey-side' Villarreal the visitors to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday afternoon.
Villarreal's first La Liga victory of 2019 last weekend was a boost to their battle against relegation, while the Yellow Submarine are unbeaten in their last six games home and away against Diego Simeone's side.
Levante vs Real Madrid
Third-placed Real Madrid will aim to recover from their shock defeat at home to Girona last time out when they travel to Levante on Sunday afternoon.
The Valencia-based team would be aiming to do a first-ever ‘double' over the reigning European champions after winning their first meeting at the Bernabeu last October.
Getafe vs Real Vallecano
Saturday starts with a Spanish capital derby with Getafe welcoming neighbours Real Vallecano.
Fifth placed Getafe have become serious contenders for UEFA Champions League qualification, but 18th placed Rayo have an excellent record against the neighbours, including three wins in their last five LaLiga visits to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Alaves vs RC Celta
Sixth placed Alaves are also dreaming of Champions League football next season and have been beaten just once all season at Mendizorroza.
However, Saturday afternoon's visitors RC Celta really need to turn things around after seven defeats in their last eight La Liga games.
Athletic Club vs Eibar
Saturday's action ends with another derby, this time in the Basque country, as upwardly mobile Athletic Club host neighbours Eibar at San Mames.
Their last two La Liga clashes have finished 1-1, so another tight game is likely.
Leganes vs Valencia
Sunday's games begin just to the south of Madrid at the Estadio Municipal Butarque, where Leganes have also lost just once all season in La Liga.
But visitors Valencia have left with the three points on their only two previous trips.
Real Valladolid vs Real Betis
Sunday afternoon sees Real Valladolid looking for a victory to remain above the drop zone as they host Real Betis.
Betis is side who will still feel they can make the top four and the final Champions League spot.
Girona vs Real Sociedad
Monday's game, meanwhile, has Girona, buoyant after picking up a first La Liga win since November at Real Madrid last weekend, hosting Real Sociedad.
The visitors are still unbeaten since Imanol Alguacil was appointed coach during the winter break.