La Liga reaches out to players with intellectual disability

Bengaluru, Janaury 23: La Liga started a new inititiave for the ID collective (people with intellectual disabilities), to inculcate the values of football such as tolerance, fair play, teamwork and nonviolence in football in any of its forms.
The initiative called 'La Liga Genuine's motto of "sharing over competing" is the essence of this unique competition which teaches children the basic sports values like respect, friendship, companionship and teamwork, sportsmanship and integration.
The competition consists of eight-a-side teams playing 40 minute games divided into 10 minute quarters.
In each match, a maximum of one point will be awarded for each quarter won and zero points will be awarded for each quarter drawn or lost.
Additionally, for each match won, teams will earn three points in the league table, each match drawn will earn teams two points in the table and, finally, each match lost will earn one point in the table.
La Liga Genuine has 18 professional football clubs (17 La Liga member clubs and RCD Mallorca, who formed part of Segunda Division when the project began).