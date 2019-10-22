La Liga review: Barcelona back on top

Bengaluru, October 22: There is new team at the top of La Liga table and it is a familiar face.
Reigning champions Barcelona jumped into top spot with an impressive 3-0 victory away at Eibar.
For the first time ever, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann all scored in the same game for Barcelona.
La Liga Results | Points Table
Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong also stood out and was even applauded off the pitch by the Eibar fans when substituted.
With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of an action-packed La Liga weekend which saw a very special comeback.