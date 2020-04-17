Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga: Top four will qualify for Champions League if season is called off

By
Barcelona
Barcelona topped La Liga with 58 points, two ahead of Real Madrid.

Bengaluru, April 17: If the Spanish La Liga season is cut short or called off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the four teams on top of the most recent completed round of standings will qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said.

All the teams have played 27 matches before the RFEF suspended play on March 12 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In such a scenario Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are the four teams that will go through to Europe's premier club competition if no more action is possible this season.

After the last round of games were completed on March 10, Barcelona topped La Liga with 58 points, two ahead of Real Madrid. Sevilla are third on 47, with Real Sociedad a point further back in fourth.

La Liga Points Table

"The RFEF wants to have done its homework in case, in the event of a suspension of competitions, it receives the request from UEFA regarding the Spanish clubs that would have access to European competitions next season," RFEF general secretary Andreu Camps said

.

"Thus... it has been agreed in the RFEF Delegate Commission to make a plan in order to give certainty in an extreme scenario, such as not being able to finish the competitions, so that all the clubs know the new scenario they are facing," he added.

The fifth and sixth placed teams - which are currently Getafe and Atletico Madrid - will qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

The result of the Copa Del Rey final, if that is contested, could impact which team grabs the final Europa League spot.

With Copa Del Rey finalists Real Sociedad already in the top four, their opponents Athletic Bilbao (10th in La Liga) are in pole position for the third Europa League spot unless they have climbed into the top six by the time the final league standings are decided.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More BARCELONA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 12,759 | World - 2,082,372
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 9:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue