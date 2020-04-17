La Liga: Top four will qualify for Champions League if season is called off

Bengaluru, April 17: If the Spanish La Liga season is cut short or called off due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the four teams on top of the most recent completed round of standings will qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) said.
All the teams have played 27 matches before the RFEF suspended play on March 12 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
In such a scenario Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are the four teams that will go through to Europe's premier club competition if no more action is possible this season.
After the last round of games were completed on March 10, Barcelona topped La Liga with 58 points, two ahead of Real Madrid. Sevilla are third on 47, with Real Sociedad a point further back in fourth.
"The RFEF wants to have done its homework in case, in the event of a suspension of competitions, it receives the request from UEFA regarding the Spanish clubs that would have access to European competitions next season," RFEF general secretary Andreu Camps said
🚨 Andreu Camps, secretario general, valora el plan desarrollado por la RFEF con el fin de prever todos los escenarios posibles desencadenados por la crisis sanitaria— RFEF (@rfef) April 16, 2020
🗣️ “Es imprescindible dar seguridad juridica cuando se reinicie la competición”
ℹ️ https://t.co/LxvuiQWkL8 pic.twitter.com/6i7xgPe0u7
"Thus... it has been agreed in the RFEF Delegate Commission to make a plan in order to give certainty in an extreme scenario, such as not being able to finish the competitions, so that all the clubs know the new scenario they are facing," he added.
The fifth and sixth placed teams - which are currently Getafe and Atletico Madrid - will qualify for the UEFA Europa League.
The result of the Copa Del Rey final, if that is contested, could impact which team grabs the final Europa League spot.
With Copa Del Rey finalists Real Sociedad already in the top four, their opponents Athletic Bilbao (10th in La Liga) are in pole position for the third Europa League spot unless they have climbed into the top six by the time the final league standings are decided.
(With inputs from Agencies)