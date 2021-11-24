La Liga, VFF launch first residential women's football academy in Anantapur

Bengaluru, November 24: Women's sport in rural areas of India has seen significant growth in recent years. So has the promotion of opportunities for girls to practise their favourite activity at a higher level and to develop their skills, even at a professional level, in the world of football, due to the growing number of leagues that are being created.
That is why the Vicente Ferrer Foundation, through the Rural Development Trust (RDT), and La Liga, through its Women's Football department and its Foundation, have launched the first residential academy for girls taking part in the project that these two organisations have been developing since 2018 in the southern Indian city of Anantapur.
Twenty girls under 15, all from Anantapur's rural communities, have been selected for the programme. They will receive financial and educational sponsorship for one year to reside and train at the Anantapur Sports Village (ASV) facilities.
Anantapur Sports Academy breaks gender barriers in rural areas with La Liga help
The
players
selected
will
also
be
enrolled
in
regular
schools
and
will
receive
classes
to
build
social
skills
as
well
as
computer
literacy.
During
their
stay
in
the
residential
programme,
they
will
also
be
provided
with
healthcare,
and
sports
and
training
equipment, and will attend various sports tournaments and friendly matches.
In addition, the residential academy will provide a training development plan for talented girls from rural Anantapur to pursue a career in football, honing their skills under the tutelage of qualified coaches who will oversee and co-ordinate the project.
Anantapur Rural Football League gets extended support from La Liga
This will be supported by the on-going improvement of sporting facilities in the region, thus preparing them for the future opportunities growing in Indian women's football.
"We firmly believe that when children are given equal opportunities, regardless of their gender and social class, each of them is capable of achieving things that help them grow. This same conviction, combined with the support of La Liga and the La Liga FOUNDATION, allowed the Rural Development Trust to gradually reach this stage of creating the first residential women's football programme," said Anna Ferrer, co-founder and president of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation.
Sevilla to support La Liga's Anantapur project
This new residential programme has been made possible through a long-standing and successful partnership between La Liga, the Rural Development Trust and the Vicente Ferrer Foundation that dates back to the 2018-2019 season, when a non-residential programme for Under-13 and U15 girls and the network of local football clubs was initiated.
As part of the non-residential programme, selected girls were given the opportunity to attend camps to participate in regular football training, life skills development sessions and trips to competitions during the duration of the camp.
So far, 1,816 children have accessed their 'basic right: to play', and there has been a 295 per cent increase hike in girls' participation in football over the past three years.
Although interest in women's sports is growing across India at a slow but steady pace, female players often lack support and opportunities to train regularly, especially those from rural or vulnerable communities.
Anjali, 24, a coach for the recently opened residential programme, has struggled to pursue her dream of a career in sport.
"When I was little, my neighbours used to tell my parents that football was not suitable for girls. Luckily, they always supported me and believed in me. I want to encourage other girls like me to pursue their sporting dreams. I wouldn't be so confident if it wasn't for sport."
Anusha, 13, from Atmakur and also a football player in the recently launched programme added, "Many women before me, like my mother for example, never had the opportunity to play sports when they were younger. I want to make my parents proud and show the whole world that girls are just as strong and committed, and just as good footballers, as boys."