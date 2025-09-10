Brazil On Track For World Cup Despite Setback Against Bolivia, Says Ancelotti

Sports Bulletin For Sep 10: From India's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign To IND-PAK Tickets Not Sold Out

IND vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs UAE Match 2 in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Lamine Yamal Targets Multiple Ballon D'Or Wins As Barcelona Star Shines Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona sensation, aims to win the Ballon d'Or multiple times. With outstanding performance stats and a strong ambition, he is a leading contender for this year's award. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Lamine Yamal is aiming to win the Ballon d'Or multiple times. The Barcelona star is a strong contender for this year's award. If he wins, he will become the youngest player to achieve this prestigious honour. Yamal has netted 20 goals and assisted 23 times for Barcelona since last season, contributing to their domestic treble in 2024-25 and excelling for Spain.

Yamal's dribbling skills are unmatched in Europe's top five leagues, with 262 successful dribbles in all competitions during the same period. He faces competition from Mohamed Salah, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha in the voting. However, Yamal's ambition extends beyond just this year's prize.

"I told my friends I don't dream of winning one Ballon d'Or; I dream of winning many," Yamal shared on the Resonancia de Corazon podcast. "I think I'm a player who has the ability to win it, and if I don't, it's because I haven't done things right or because I haven't wanted to."

He added that he dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or multiple times and will be very happy when that day arrives. His focus remains on achieving victories with both his club and national team.

Salah had an impressive season with Liverpool, recording 57 goal involvements across all competitions. Meanwhile, Yamal's teammate Raphinha scored 34 goals and provided 22 assists for Barcelona. Dembele also shone brightly by scoring 33 goals, helping Paris Saint-Germain secure Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Champions League titles.

Yamal's determination to keep winning is evident as he continues to pursue success on both club and international stages. His remarkable performances have placed him among football's elite players vying for top honours.

The young star's journey towards multiple Ballon d'Or victories reflects his dedication and talent. As he progresses in his career, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more extraordinary achievements from him.