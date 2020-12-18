Latest Manchester United comeback condemns Blades to record-breaking low

Sheffield, December 18: Marcus Rashford was on target again for Manchester United as they came from behind to win in a sixth consecutive away Premier League game, piling more misery on record-breakers Sheffield United.
A 3-2 victory at Bramall Lane, after trailing in the fifth minute, made the Red Devils the first team to concede first before winning six times on the road across any Premier League season.
Remarkably, United have done so in their first half-dozen fixtures of the campaign, staying perfect away from Old Trafford.
To achieve this feat, they have needed to become the first side in the competition's history to score two or more goals in 10 straight away games - a run that stretches back to last season - and the first to do so in the top flight since Tottenham in October 1960.
Either side of an Anthony Martial goal, Rashford scored twice, maintaining his record of only netting away in the league this term - also striking in comeback wins at Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and West Ham.
5 - All five of Marcus Rashford's Premier League goals this season have come away from Old Trafford; this is the most scored by any player in the 2020-21 competition without any coming at home. Journeyman. pic.twitter.com/Q6pVIfbWkd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 17, 2020
Rashford's tally under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now stands at 43 goals, the most by any United player under a single manager since Alex Ferguson's 2013 retirement.
But while the visitors revelled in another recovery, opponents Sheffield United plumbed new depths.
The Blades have just a single point after 13 matches, which equates to the outright worst start to a campaign in top-flight history and tied for the poorest record in any English league, level with Newport County in the fourth tier in 1970-71.
It was a familiar tale of woe for Chris Wilder's men, albeit only after Dean Henderson's dismal error had gifted the opener to David McGoldrick, who also added a late consolation.
Henderson made just one error leading to a goal in 36 league games on loan at the Blades last season but has now matched that tally in three matches (two starts) back at his parent club.
Only Newcastle (15) have made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League than United (10) since the start of last season.