Football Maya Le Tissier Celebrates Manchester United's Special Champions League Debut With Victory Over Valerenga Maya Le Tissier described Manchester United Women's first Champions League match as special after scoring a penalty for a 1-0 win against Valerenga. The team showed strong performance despite a narrow scoreline. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

Maya Le Tissier expressed her delight after Manchester United's debut in the Women's Champions League resulted in a 1-0 victory over Valerenga. Her penalty in the 31st minute, following Arna Eiriksdottir's handball, secured the win. Despite dominating, United couldn't extend their lead. "It was a special night for all of us to play in our first proper Champions League game," Le Tissier said.

United's performance was solid throughout, though they struggled to increase their advantage. Early on, Elisabeth Terland narrowly missed with a header, while Hinata Miyazawa and Melvine Malard tested Valerenga's goalkeeper, Tove Enblom. Jessica Park almost doubled the lead shortly after halftime, but Enblom made a crucial save at her near post.

Despite limited chances in the second half, Julia Zigiotti Olme managed another shot on target. Phallon Tullis-Joyce remained largely unchallenged as United held on for the win. Le Tissier reflected on the significance of the victory: "This is where you want to be, playing in the Champions League. It meant the world to us."

United were the only Women's Super League team to start with a win. Chelsea drew against Twente earlier that day, and Arsenal lost 2-1 to Lyon a day before. Valerenga posed some threats on counterattacks, with substitute Elise Thorsnes shooting just wide shortly after entering the match.

The match statistics showed United had an expected goals (xG) total of 1.85 from 16 shots, seven of which were on target. In contrast, Valerenga had an xG of 0.28 from three attempts. Le Tissier noted the difficulty of breaking down a defensive block: "Sometimes, when you play against a low block it is the hardest thing to break them down."

She acknowledged areas for improvement: "In the second half it was a bit more open... we had to face a lot more transitions." The upcoming challenge for United is against Atletico Madrid on October 16. Atletico recently defeated St. Polten 6-0 in their Champions League return.

The variety of opponents in this competition offers unique learning opportunities for United. Le Tissier highlighted this aspect: "The best thing about this competition is that you face different opposition that you're not used to... you get different opportunities to learn from."