Football Leeds United Triumphs Over West Ham 2-1 As Aaronson And Rodon Lead The Charge Leeds United claimed a 2-1 victory against West Ham, with Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scoring early. Despite a late goal from Bowen, West Ham remains in the relegation zone. Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025

West Ham's struggles continued as they lost 2-1 to Leeds United at Elland Road, marking Nuno Espirito Santo's fourth Premier League match without a win. The game was decided early, with Leeds scoring twice in the first 15 minutes. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon were the scorers for Daniel Farke's team.

Just three minutes into the match, Alphonse Areola saved a header from Noah Okafor, but Aaronson capitalised on the rebound to score. West Ham's troubles worsened when Jarrod Bowen's bicycle kick was saved, and Joe Rodon scored from a corner in the 15th minute after easily bypassing Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham has conceded nine goals from corners this season, more than any other team. This issue has plagued them throughout their campaign. Their defensive frailties were evident again against Leeds, contributing significantly to their defeat.

The Hammers thought they had pulled one back when Paqueta scored off the crossbar, but VAR ruled him offside. Despite some attempts by West Ham to change the scoreline, including a close effort by Mateus Fernandes in the final moments, they couldn't overcome their early setbacks.

Leeds United secured their third league win of the season with this victory. They now sit 13th in the table, showing improvement under Daniel Farke's management. Their quick start against West Ham set the tone for a solid performance.

Nuno Espirito Santo acknowledged his team's need for improvement before the match. However, West Ham remains in the relegation zone with just four points from nine games. This poor start matches their worst-ever return at this stage of a league campaign.

Nuno is under pressure as he becomes the first West Ham manager since Manuel Pellegrini in 2018 to fail to win any of his first four Premier League games. The former Nottingham Forest boss faces increasing scrutiny as his team struggles to find form.

The second half saw few clear chances for either side. Aaronson came closest for Leeds with a shot that deflected onto the crossbar. Despite West Ham reducing the deficit late on through Fernandes' header from Bowen's delivery, it wasn't enough to salvage a point.

This result highlights West Ham's ongoing issues with defending set-pieces and their inability to convert opportunities into goals. As they remain in the relegation zone, Nuno will need to address these problems quickly if they are to turn their season around.