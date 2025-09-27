Football Leeds United And Bournemouth Share Points After Kroupi's Last-Minute Equaliser In Premier League Clash Eli Kroupi scored a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw for Bournemouth against Leeds United. This result keeps Bournemouth unbeaten in the league and marks a historic first for Leeds at home against them. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Eli Kroupi's late goal secured a draw for Bournemouth against Leeds United, maintaining their unbeaten streak. The young substitute ensured the match ended 2-2 at Elland Road, where Leeds had overturned a deficit to lead 2-1. Djordje Petrovic made several crucial saves to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin before Antoine Semenyo scored a 20-yard free-kick in the 26th minute to give Bournemouth the lead.

Leeds equalised 11 minutes later when Joe Rodon headed in from Sean Longstaff's corner. Longstaff then put Leeds ahead nine minutes into the second half. However, Kroupi volleyed home from a tight angle three minutes into stoppage time, earning Bournemouth a point and moving them up to third place. The Cherries are now four points behind leaders Liverpool, while Leeds dropped to 11th after losing their first home points this season.

Leeds failed to maintain their perfect home record against Bournemouth, having won all previous seven encounters at Elland Road. This was their best 100% home record against any team. The hosts fielded the same starting XI for three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since February 2022 under Marcelo Bielsa.

Semenyo's opening goal was his latest contribution in an impressive run, with involvement in 11 goals across his last 13 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth. This includes eight goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Rodon's equaliser marked only his second goal in 177 league appearances across England's top four tiers.

Sean Longstaff not only assisted Rodon's equaliser but also scored himself, marking just the second time he has both scored and assisted in a single league game during his career. His contributions were pivotal in Leeds taking the lead before Kroupi's late intervention.

Bournemouth's result at Elland Road highlights their resilience and ability to secure points even when trailing late in games. Their position near the top of the table reflects their consistent performances this season. Meanwhile, Leeds will look to bounce back and regain form after this setback on home soil.