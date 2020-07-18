Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leeds United crowned Championship champions after Brentford lose at Stoke City

By Joe Wright

Staffordshire, July 18: Leeds United have won the Championship title as a result of Brentford's 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side saw promotion to the Premier League confirmed on Friday after West Brom were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town.

Leeds promoted to Premier League after West Brom loss

Victory for Brentford would have lifted them above the Baggies into second place and closed the gap to Leeds to three points.

Kisnorbo all praise for Leeds United and Bielsa

However, a first-half goal from Lee Gregory secured a win for Stoke at the bet365 Stadium, guaranteeing the Potters' survival and crowning Leeds as champions a day before they face Derby County in their penultimate game of the season.

The result also means Brentford stay third, a point behind West Brom, with just one game to go.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,038,716 | World - 14,179,771
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue