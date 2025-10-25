Football Leeds United Clinches Precious Victory Over West Ham With 2-1 Win In Premier League Leeds United achieved a crucial 2-1 victory against West Ham, ending a long winless streak against London clubs. Daniel Farke praised the team's performance and resilience despite recent challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Leeds United secured a crucial 2-1 win against West Ham, much to the delight of Daniel Farke. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon scored early, giving Leeds control despite a late goal from Mateus Fernandes for West Ham. This victory marked Leeds' first Premier League win over a London club since defeating Chelsea in August 2022, ending a 16-game drought against teams from the capital.

Leeds managed to score twice within the first 15 minutes, their quickest double since April 2004 against Leicester City. They dominated with more shots (13 compared to West Ham's nine) and an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.6. Farke expressed pride in their performance, noting they even hit the woodwork during the match.

"I'm delighted and happy with the three points," Farke told Sky Sports. He reflected on their recent struggles, having earned just one point from the last three games. Despite illnesses and injuries affecting many players, Leeds showed passion and aggression from the start, scoring two early goals.

The team adjusted their strategy at half-time to improve ball structure, resulting in a stronger second half. Farke praised their fighting spirit and determination to secure the win despite nerves setting in towards the end of the match.

Leeds had recently lost to Tottenham at home, ending a 23-game unbeaten streak at Elland Road, followed by a defeat at Burnley. However, they bounced back impressively with Aaronson scoring their fastest home Premier League goal since November 2022.

Rodon has been in fine form too, netting twice in his last three home games after only scoring once in his previous 47 appearances for Leeds. He emphasised the importance of quickly returning to winning ways at Elland Road.

Maintaining Momentum

"It was important to show a reaction after last weekend," Rodon told Sky Sports. He highlighted the significance of starting strong and expressed satisfaction with securing three points. Although conceding late was frustrating, he was pleased overall with maintaining momentum and making it tough for opponents at Elland Road.

Farke also discussed set pieces as an area of focus, noting that West Ham had conceded several recently. He credited Leeds' aggressive play and bravery in pressing forward quickly as key factors in their success.

This victory was vital for Leeds as they aim to build confidence and maintain form moving forward. The team demonstrated resilience and adaptability under challenging circumstances, which bodes well for future matches.