Legendary Chuni Goswami passes away

Kolkata, April 30: Legendary former India footballer Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday (April 30) after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The iconic sportsperson, who also played first-class cricket for Bengal, was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here. He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.
"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told PTI. Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.
Goswami played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964. As a cricketer, he represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973. However, he quit international football in 1964 at the age of 27.
Goswami was also part of the Central and East Zone team under Hanumant Singh that defeated the West Indies team under Sir Gari Sobers. In that match held Indore, Goswami took eight wickets.
Under his captaincy, Bengal reached the Ranji Trophy final in the 1971-72 season but lost to Bombay at the Brabourne stadium. He always played club football for Mohun Bagan.