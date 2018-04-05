Leicester, Bournemouth or Aston Villa: Charlie Austin’s next move

London, April 5: Southampton striker Charlie Austin is currently on demand after concerns counts over the fate of Saints' Premier League status.
Saints are currently third-bottom with seven games left having won just once in the league since November. In the midst of relegation scare, now reports in England have stated that the St Mary's could also lose one of their star players, Charlie Austin as clubs like Bournemouth, Leicester and Championship promotion-chasers Aston Villa are among the clubs keeping tabs on the situation.
Eddie Howe is a long-term admirer of the English striker and earlier wanted Austin when he was still playing in non-League at Poole Town, however, a deal could not be arranged then.
But seeing the possibility of landing the player, he is now reportedly looking at a striking option up in the field because forward Benik Afobe is poised to make his current loan to Wolves permanent at the season's end.
Whereas Leicester Boss, Claude Puel is also believed to be targetting the striker as a replacement for Slimani who joined Newcastle on loan and ageing Okazaki. Puel also worked with Austin at Southampton last.
Along with them, promotion-chasing Aston Villa too apparently planning to make a deal for the player if they get back into the Premier League.
The Villans are likely to be in the Championship playoffs as they sit fourth with only six games to play.
Austin has seen a meteoric rise from English non-league football to professional club football with lower division sides like Swindon Town and Burnley and later made his mark in English football in Premier League with QPR.
The player next in 2016 jumped the ship and signed for Southampton. Although the player's development has often been halted in recent years as the player only managed to play 46 matches overall competition in Sotton jersey. However, whenever he has been given the chance the player delivered.
Austin had been sidelined for three months after he suffered a hamstring injury at Huddersfield but returned last weekend at West Ham.
The English striker has played 17 matches so far this season still tops the top scoring list in the club, by netting eight times.
Thus, should Southampton face the relegation latter in the season, the target man Austin's calibre can be well suited in any of the above-mentioned sides, who could be benefited from the 28-year-old's goal-scoring presence along with strong physicality on the field.
