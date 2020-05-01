Football
Leicester City want Hungarian wonderkid, things to know about him

By
Leicester City

Kolkata, May 1: Dominik Szoboszlai has become a popular name in Europe in recent months as the the young Hungarian international continues to be linked with several top clubs across Europe.

The grapevine in England is that Leicester City are interested in signing the 19-year-old, who is also on the radar of top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Here, we will take a closer look at the youngster who has emerged as one of most promising talent in Europe.

Amazing talent

Red Bull Salzburg has garnered quite a reputation for themselves in the last few years as the producers of some amazing talents. Szoboszlai is yet another player who looks like the next expensive merchandise for the Austrian giants.

Versatile midfielder

So far in his senior career, Szoboszlai has already shown a lot of versatility. Though, the Hungarian is predominantly a central midfielder, he also looks pretty natural in a wide role as well as a number ten.

An eye for a pass

Szoboszlai is blessed with a creative instinct and that makes him a really great prospect for the future. He registered an impressive 82.8 per cent pass-accuracy per game and produced 2.4 shots on an average.

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2020

