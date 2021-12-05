Lens 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Wijnaldum salvages a point after Navas howler

Lens (France), December 5: Georginio Wijnaldum scored in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for a below-par Paris Saint-Germain against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday (December 4).
After Lionel Messi hit the post, Mauricio Pochettino's side, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Nice on Wednesday, looked like they were on their way to a second Ligue 1 defeat of the season when Keylor Navas dropped Seko Fofana's effort into his own net after 62 minutes.
Wijnaldum – introduced in the 70th minute for Leandro Paredes – headed home fellow substitute Kylian Mbappe's left-wing cross two minutes into added time to secure a point for the leaders, though.
Results | Points Table | Fixtures
The result meant PSG moved 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who have a game in hand, while Lens remain in fifth.
FULL-TIME ⏱— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 4, 2021
We draw away from home in #Ligue1 action 🔴🔵#RCLPSG pic.twitter.com/v9LjmzT8Px
Messi struck Jean-Louis Leca's left-hand post from 22 yards in the 18th minute, before Navas kept out Jonathan Clauss and Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga at the other end.
The PSG goalkeeper was called into action again on the half-hour mark, this time repelling Cheick Oumar Doucoure's powerful volley.
PSG pushed hard for a breakthrough before half-time, with Mauro Icardi denied on three occasions by an inspired Leca.
The hosts went ahead when Navas inexplicably let Fofana's 30-yard strike slip through his grasp for the midfielder's fifth league goal of the campaign.
Lens went agonisingly close to doubling their advantage soon after when David Pereira Da Costa's shot was deflected onto the post by Danilo Pereira.
Mbappe headed straight at Leca moments after his introduction, and the France international whipped in a superb cross in stoppage time that Wijnaldum duly nodded home to secure a dramatic point.